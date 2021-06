Proportionally speaking, I have an enormous ass. This is not a complaint, or even a brag; it is just a fact of life. Ask any of my friends — or my grandmother, from whom I inherited it — my butt is much larger than the rest of me, and it’s always been that way. As a result of my XXL-bottom-half lifestyle, buying jeans has historically been worse for me than for the average person (for whom I know it is still pretty bad). The main issue is that the largest size in most straight-size stores is often too small, while the smallest size in a plus range is usually, you guessed it, too large. (Size 16 can be a real fashion no-man’s-land.) My solution for many years has been to buy vintage men’s jeans and have them taken in, something that is time-consuming and expensive, and has limited my choices re: colour, cut, and style of jean to whatever I can find at vintage stores or on eBay. Recently on a whim, I tried Free People’s CRVY range, and it’s been a revelation.