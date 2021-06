Lots of people play sports to help them stay active and do something they enjoy doing. However some people have the aspirations to make the sport they play a career or something that they can try and do at the highest level they can get to. To be able to do that though you need to know what you can do to try and be the best you can be at the spot you play and make sure you are putting in the time you need to so that you can be the best you can. Improving skills and getting better at a sport isn’t always easy and will require a few different things to do this.