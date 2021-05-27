Cancel
Politics

Residents say city trees need more maintenance

By Timothy Benefield
ttownmedia.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tree for which the City of Patterson was responsible for maintaining, came crashing down on May 14 outside of Frank and Monica Maggiore’s home. The Maggiore’s had called Patterson Public Works Department many times, but still the tree remained, finally falling and blocking the road. Monica recalls how a...

www.ttownmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Maintenance#Public Property#Emergency Vehicles#Tree Maintenance#Trees#City Council Meetings#Historic Monuments#Damaging Property#Home#Web Site#Walker Ranch#Public Comment#Normal Business Hours#Deputy Director
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Rapid City, SDKEVN

An increase of illegal dumping at Rapid City yard waste sites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Solid Waste Division is seeing a reoccurring problem. People are dumping trash at remote yard waste sites. Every year ... the city opens sites at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North where people can throw out yard waste ... along with recyclables and cardboard.
Politicsleighjournal.co.uk

THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF BOLTON ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 S.14 LOMAXS BUILDINGS - TEMPORARY CLOSURE

THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF BOLTON ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 S.14 LOMAXS BUILDINGS - TEMPORARY CLOSURE The Council intends to make an order, operative from 5 July 2021 for 10 days approx, the effect of which will be to prohibit all traffic from proceeding on Lomaxs Buildings, to enable electricity works to take place. The Order will end after 18 months or on completion of the works whichever first occurs.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

City Council to vote on downtown entertainment district

TEXARKANA, Texas — During a regular meeting Monday, the City Council will conduct a public hearing and vote on establishing a downtown entertainment district where outdoor drinking would be allowed. The idea is to mirror a similar district created in 2019 in Texarkana, Arkansas, with the intent to promote development...
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Building code revisions ahead: County Council to take up last 2 pieces of construction requirements

The Big Island is moving into 2018. The 2018 international building code, that is. After a year’s delay and consultation with contractors, business groups and members of the architectural, engineering and real estate sectors, the county administration has proposed adoption of two chapters of the code with county-specific amendments. The chapters cover new and existing residential buildings.
Politicsvernonmatters.ca

Kelowna asks residents to caretake young trees

If you have a City tree living on your street, lend it a helping hand with some water this summer. Due to the recent dry weather, trees are struggling to get enough water. To thrive, young trees need a bucket of water per week for at least the first three years after they’re planted.
Trafficmymcr.net

County: We scraped Mays Rd. after annexation on accident

Concerned citizens are asking why Monroe County road crews apparently scraped Mays Road even after it had been annexed into the city and was therefore no longer the county’s responsibility. A local resident snapped this photo on May 27 of what appears to be fresh scrape marks and ditch work on Mays Road. City council annexed Mays Road and the surrounding 591 acres, all it owned by entities related to H&H Timberlands, on May 3. That came just months after the city annexed another 1,500 acres owned by H&H. County road superintendent Junior Watts told the Reporter they did the work before it was annexed. County manager Jim Hedges later said after checking the records Watts determined it was scraped May 5, after it was annexed. Hedges had proposed abandoning the dirt road Mays Road in March, claiming it was a dumping ground for trash and riding ground for ATVs. But commissioner George Emami nixed the plan, saying that he suspected H&H, which owns all surrounding property, is behind the move. Hedges and commission chairman Greg Tapley both denied having any conversations with H&H about it. Soon, the city council voted to annex Mays Road and the H&H tract, making the abandonment moot.
Politicshudsonvalleypress.com

Protecting the Tree Canopy in Our City

Newburgh’s Conservation Advisory Council is charged with protecting the tree canopy in our city. Plans provided by the School District for the new NFA building involves the removal of scores of trees from the forested hillside abutting West Street. Many studies have found direct correlation between academic achievement and tree...
Cannon Beach, ORcannonbeachgazette.com

City increases building maintenance budget

Cannon Beach City Council passed during a meeting Tuesday, June 1, a resolution for approving increases and decreases to the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget by making an intrafund transfer of appropriations for building maintenance. The building maintenance budget covers the cost of facility janitorial and kitchen supplies, facility structure and...
Home & Gardenowensoundhub.org

Tree helpers needed

Neighbourwoods North is looking for tree helpers. Every Tuesday evening, starting June 15th, tree helpers will be meeting at the Owen Sound Hospital Forest, opposite the emergency entrance, at 7 pm and working till 8:30. Throughout the summer we will be mulching, cutting the encroaching grass and watering the plants in order to maintain the thriving health of the trees and shrubs. Any assistance is more than welcome.
Negaunee, MIWLUC

City of Negaunee announces 2021 street maintenance projects

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is announcing its 2021 street maintenance projects. City Manager Nate Heffron says this year’s projects will be smaller than normal. Heffron reports that the city council will soon be reviewing a major water and sewer project that is slated to begin next...
Hartford, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

City providing more resources for residents to live, play, work

HARTFORD — Hartford is a place to live, play and work, as the city is growing each year to provide more resources for its residents. Hartford has seen significant residential development in the last few years. The Conservancy condo development was constructed in 2019 and 2020, providing 28 units in two- and four-family buildings. The Rincon apartment development opened downtown last year as well, adding 82 apartment units to the Hartford community.
Redlands, CAcityofredlands.org

Residents invited to apply for position on Street Tree Committee

The City of Redlands invites residents to apply for an opening on the Street Tree Committee. The deadline for filing applications is June 22. Members are appointed by the City Council. The Street Tree Committee advises the City Council and recommends policies for the planting, care and removal of trees...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Sidewalks Are for the People: Mayor Walsh Says All City Residents Will Benefit from Municipal Sidewalk Maintenance Program

“Sidewalks are for the people, and they are every bit as important to our quality of life and economy as the roads they are next to. From children walking to school to seniors going shopping, the municipal sidewalk maintenance program will benefit all Syracuse residents. In just a few weeks, we will begin doing away with dangerous unwalkable sidewalks in Syracuse. The old complaint-driven system will be replaced by a data-driven, well-planned and executed approach. We will make this City safer and relieve property owners of the burden of high cost sidewalk repairs. I commend the Syracuse Common Council on approving the program.”
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Can't Camp Here

The Bend City Council unanimously approved a new policy on campsite removals for camps in City right of ways at its meeting June 2. The Council tailored the conversation to one of the City’s most visible camps, on Emerson Avenue. On Monday social service providers received the notice to engage with camp residents to prepare for the camp’s removal.
HomelessColumbian

Letter: Temporary residences are needed

Temporary safe spaces are an excellent idea (“New strategies for homeless camps,” The Columbian, May 26). Portable potties can be a first waste solution. A water reservoir can be supplied and portable showers can come in two days a week. Paying residents to keep the camp free of trash and using dumpsters that are provided are important.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Residents urged to beat the heat, plant a tree

Greener communities are cooler communities, according to the Indiana Borough Shade Tree Commission. Planting trees in your neighborhood is a winning investment for the community, its citizens and the environment. Neighborhoods with well-shaded streets can be up to six to 10 degrees cooler than neighborhoods without street trees. The commission...
Los Angeles, CALarchmont Chronicle

New parkway trees planted thanks to resident volunteers

The Larchmont Trees Project was busy last month getting 16 new parkway trees planted in the neighborhood. Larchmont resident Haines Wilkerson, the group’s coordinator, told the Chronicle that, during the pandemic, he had the necessary free time to reorganize the group of volunteers: “We got the band back together again!”