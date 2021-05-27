Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police Log May 18 through May 24

By PI Staff
ttownmedia.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue to take the report of lost property. 9:35 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop of a suspicious person in a vehicle on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. Rodolfo Sierra, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for having a felony warrant for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and smuggling drugs, alcohol or device into prison.

www.ttownmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Police#Stolen#Motor Vehicle Theft#Felony Theft#Traffic Stop#James Burke Avenue#Hillstock Court#Patterson Police Station#Identity Theft#Multiple Charges#Firearm#North Salado Avenue#Suspended License#Assault#Wallet#Sperry Avenue#Creekside Drive#Property Damage#Prison#Corporal Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public Safetyoregontoday.net

CBPD & CQPD logs, May 31

According to an entry on the CQPD log for May 27, 11:29 p.m., 200 block W. 5th St., “stalking,” 36-year old Jesse Shane Richardson charged with Disorderly Conduct II and Interfering with a Peace Officer, “cited in lieu of custody and released.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Watertown Police log, May 19-23: Assault on Condazian Street

The following are excerpts from the Watertown Police log as made available by the Watertown Police Department. The log is public and available for review. All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. 11:22 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of two people arguing on...
Clearlake, CALake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, May 29

Occurred at Oregon Ave/Acacia St. EXP FROM ACACIA TO PARK ST FOR SUSP VEHS AND SUBJS IN THE AREA. Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on Sunset Av. ONGOING ISSUE OF K9S BARKING / RP TRIED TO TALK TO OWNER AND THEY DID NOT LISTEN TO HIM. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.94097 Lon:-122.61884. Service Class: W911. Disposition: Log Note Only.
Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

Police, Fire – May 31

9:55 a.m. Thursday — U.S. 31 and Westview Drive. Sharon Cobbs, 80, Parrish, Florida. Cobbs reported having pain and injury to her abdomen/pelvis. The following people were recently arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail:. Kristin Joy Muncy, 35, 602 River Road, Edinburgh; arrested on an out of county...
Bellefonte, PALockhaven Express

Police News – May 31

BELLEFONTE — State police at Rockview are investigating an incident of aggravated harassment at SCI Rockview. According to police, an inmate at the prison threw an unknown substance at a male staff member on May 4. Possession of weapons. BELLEFONTE — An inmate at SCI Rockview was found in possession...
Public Safety927thevan.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log May 27-June 2, 2021

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call Ottawa County’s Silent...
Hopkins, MNhometownsource.com

Hopkins Police reports: May 24-May 31

Included in the department’s May 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:. May 24 - Package theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast. May 26 - Theft on the 700 block of Drillane Circle. - Damage to property caused by attempt to remove vehicle’s catalytic converter on the...
Law Enforcement560cfos.ca

West Grey Police Blotter: May 27-June 10

The following information was submitted by the West Grey Police Service:. During the period of May 27 to June 10, 2021 the West Grey Police Service responded to 203 total calls for service. Officers responded to 24 traffic complaints/enforcements, 36 police assistance and 17 suspicious persons complaints. Officers prevented Breach...
Athol, MAAthol Daily News

Athol Cop Log: May 16-22, 2021

8:53 p.m. – Patrol officer reported green light at Main and Exchange Streets was still not working. 10:22 p.m. – Oak Avenue caller reported their son was causing a disturbance and they would like him removed from the property. Subject was gone on arrival. Monday, May 17. 9:41 a.m. –...
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department Crime log: May 21-31

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:09 p.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Broadway for methamphetamine use. 10:14 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on Placerville Drive. May 22. 1:39 a.m. Battery was reported on Coloma Street. 4:00 p.m. A 31-year-old man was suspected of trespassing...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland Weekly Police Report | May 28 through June 4, 2021

Resist/Delay an Officer/Parole Hold: On May 29 at 9:12 p.m., while driving on Main Street, an officer observed Terrance Miles, a 54-year-old Woodland resident standing in the roadway. Miles refused to get out of the street. He was arrested, and a parole hold was issued. Miles was booked at Yolo County Jail.
Nelson County, KYKentucky Standard

Jail Log May 25-31

Gerald Scott Coulter, 32, probation violation (for technical violation). Stephen Lamont Railley, 45, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana. Kelly Brooks Kidd, 37, first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age. Damien Antwan Montgomery, 43, speeding, 20 mph over limit, rear license not illuminated, possession...
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Media Log: May 19 — May 25, 2021

6:22 p.m.: Occurred on Hillcrest Dr., the telephone line fell down across the road. 9:47 p.m.: Occurred on 11th., a person kicked the reporting party’s car and put a dent in the door and left. May 20. 10:44 a.m.: Occurred on Forest Dr., a person spray painted the caller’s license...
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police radio logs for May 28-June 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:20 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Assistance. 7:25 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up. 9:14 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street;...
Public Safetyblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Deputy's Log: May 9 - May 22

Lewis and Clark County 911 Center received 64 calls for service during the weeks of May 9 to May 22, 2021 in the Lincoln area. Fourteen of those calls for service were traffic stops performed by deputies. Five of those calls for service generated a case report in the last...
Public SafetyPosted by
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, May 27 to 30

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sabrina Jeanette Moreno, 38, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. May 27 in the 400 block of East Eighth on suspicion of domestic battery. Anthony John Bouchard, 18, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. May 27 in the 100...
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

WPD Logs May 24 to May 30, 2021

8:38 a.m. Child abuse at Essex Court and Wellington Circle. 1:47 p.m. Grand theft at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive. 7:33 p.m. Auto burglary at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road. 7:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release. 7:57 p.m. Disturbance (party)...