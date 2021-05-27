Police Log May 18 through May 24

7:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue to take the report of lost property. 9:35 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop of a suspicious person in a vehicle on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. Rodolfo Sierra, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for having a felony warrant for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and smuggling drugs, alcohol or device into prison.