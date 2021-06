As the pandemic has hit the world, many people have now realized the importance of health. They are moving towards leading a more healthy life. But in this fast pacing world, it is not an easy task to lead one. People do not have enough time to look after their health and always eat healthy food. Hence it leads to various aches, pains, and problems of arthritis. However, these pains can be cured by having a sufficient amount of essential nutrients. Healthy meal preparations often require planning and time, which most people are devoid of in the fast life. Hence, today, various dietary supplements are available in the market to make up for the lack of nutrients that the food fails to provide.