New York City, NY

Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

Trumann Democrat
 18 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are going back to one of their favorite pastimes: store shopping. With more people getting vaccinated and dropping their face masks, retailers from Walmart to Macy's are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of their customers migrating online during the pandemic.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
