The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is an attempt to spruce up Toyota’s venerable family SUV. Whereas other carmakers are forging the sinister all-black route, Toyota is going the opposite direction here by adding a golden touch. The Bronze Edition is exclusive to the fourth-gen Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Once it goes on sale later this year, the Bronze Edition will sit between the Hybrid XLE and Hybrid Limited in the price department.