Firefighters come to the rescue of people everyday and would probably admit they’ve seen everything. Well, almost. Sydney Jo is a fetish model and makes money by posting videos of herself getting stuck, on purpose, and then freeing herself…at least until now. Recently, she wedged herself into a folding metal chair and then couldn’t get out. Firefighters had to free her with a tool known as ‘the jaws of life’, which are generally used on people in serious auto accidents. Can we just go back to the part of the story where we learned that this 27 year old MAKES MONEY BY PURPOSELY GETTING STUCK IN COMPROMISING POSITIONS!