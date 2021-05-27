McCray-Penson Announces Signing Of Raven Farley

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced Wednesday the addition of graduate transfer Raven Farley. "I'm really excited about having Raven as a part of our team," said McCray-Penson. "She is going to bring depth in the post immediately with her size, strength and athleticism. She has the ability to shoot the three as well as pass the ball. She's very familiar with the SEC. Mississippi State was one of her top schools in high school, so she knows the program and the fanbase well."