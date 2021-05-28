City of Auburn again proposing municipal-run ambulance service

AUBURN — City officials presented their first suggestions to the Auburn City Council for uses for federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek and City Manager Jeff Dygert spoke to council about proposals regarding the funds from the American Rescue Plan relief bill. The presentation, which is available on Auburn's website, said the city is set to receive $21,395,055 overall in two disbursements. The first, at $10,697,527.50, came in May, while the next is next year. All costs must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024. Dygert said all of these proposals are based on suggestions and ideas the city has heard from the council, the community and staff. The city will look to the council for guidance, with the plans being voted on.