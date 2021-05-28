Cancel
Auburn, NY

City of Auburn again proposing municipal-run ambulance service

By Kelly Rocheleau
Citizen Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN — After the idea of starting a city-run ambulance service was put on hold last year, the concept is back in front of the Auburn City Council. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert presented the idea to council at its weekly meeting Thursday night. This is not the first time...

auburnpub.com
