Up until now, this chapter has outlined the most important materials you’ll need for a typical tile installation, such as backerboard, thinset, grout, caulk, and sealer. However, there are other hardware items that you’ll likely need for a tile job: joint tape, nails and screws, and wedges and spacers A. You may also need edge trim designed to work specifically with tile. These transition materials will put the finishing touches on your installation.