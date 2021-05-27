Gloucester County Animal Shelter welcomes in-person visitors

(Clayton, NJ)—The Gloucester County Animal Shelter is now welcoming individuals to the shelter to visit our animals in person. The shelter's adoption department is open Tuesday-Thursday 12 p.m.– 7 p.m. and Friday– Saturday 12 p.m.– 4 p.m. An approved application is not required to walk through the kennel, but we do encourage you to fill an application out prior to arrival just in case you would like to meet an animal available for adoption!