Similar to the recent increased offers, the personal offers all have an additional $200 credit and business offers have an extra 5,000 miles. Last time we saw increased offers when doing a dummy booking, not sure if that will be the case this time or not but might be worth waiting a day or two to ensure that isn’t the case. These are all solid offers and we will be adding these to our best credit card bonuses. Just make sure to use the Delta miles ASAP as offers will continue to increase over time as Delta continues to devalue the program.