Ressa pushes for social media regulations ahead of 2022 PH elections

By Don Tagala
balitangamerica.tv
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFil-Am veteran journalist Maria Ressa warns of how social media could have dangerous impacts on democratic societies. That’s why she’s pushing for regulations, especially with national elections in the Philippines taking place next year. This report from Don Tagala.

balitangamerica.tv
