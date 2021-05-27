Ressa pushes for social media regulations ahead of 2022 PH elections

In order to combat large number of jihadists, anti-social and anti-state contents on social media and video-sharing platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, Bangladesh government is considering formulating laws making registration of the tech giants mandatory. Meanwhile, Google, and Amazon have already come under Value Added Tax (VAT) registration process. This decision was taken amid alarming rise in the number of jihadists, anti-social and anti-state contents on Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms. It may be mentioned here that, during recent months, cyber jihad units and IT units of pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam as well as other militancy outfits including Ansar Al Islam, Hizbut Tahrir, Hezb Ut Towheed, Jamatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) etcetera have become extremely active on social media platforms, through which, these elements are spreading religious extremism and militancy, while several groups and individuals are publishing propaganda contents on YouTube with the nefarious agenda of inciting riots and political unrest in Bangladesh.