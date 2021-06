When a child is born to married parents, that child’s biological parents are presumed by law. The biological mother of a child is obvious -- it is whoever gave birth to the child. When it comes to the child’s biological father, any man who is married to the child’s biological mother at the time the child is born or within the 300 days before their birth is automatically presumed to be the child’s biological father. When a child’s parents are not married at the time of the child’s birth and were never married, parents must go through other avenues of establishing paternity. Paternity is important to establish, both for the father and the child, as doing so establishes certain rights for both.