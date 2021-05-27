I have 1 female shihpoo, 2 fem...

Training a dog is probably the most difficult thing to do. In fact some people dread this part. Who wants to yell at or punish their precious puppy because they couldn’t make it to the “bathroom” in time, or for not realizing that your favorite shoes are not chew toys? The truth is that they all make mistakes just like we do and this is why you train them, so that they learn. However some dog breeds are better at learning and easier to train than others. Let’s go over 10 of the toughest dog breeds to train.