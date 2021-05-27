Texas Governor signs bill banning abortions after fetal heartbeat detection
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19 signed a bill that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. “Our creators endowed us with the right to life. And yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott, a Republican, said at the bill-signing ceremony in Austin. The bill “ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”www.houstonherald.com