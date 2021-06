After unseasonably cool weather in parts of Northern and Central California over the past few weeks, the first true heat wave of summer arrives this week. Temperatures are forecast to begin climbing on Wednesday (June 16) through the weekend. Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) in-house meteorologists say that a strong area of high pressure will develop over the desert Southwest this week resulting in a warming trend that will see triple-digit heat return. Daytime maximums could top out in the 105 to 110-degree range through the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys with 90s to near 100 degrees possible across inland Bay Area valleys.