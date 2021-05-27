What’s Going On – 5/27

Late May is not always the best of times for African Americans. May 25 is the one-year Anniversary of the murder of African American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minnesota, a heinous act which spawned one of the longest protest movements for social justice in American history. Americans and the rest of the world, confined to their homes by COVID19 quarantine orders looked at the video shot by a teenager on TV of the Floyd murder (see P.3). We watched in horror as a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while three fellow officers did not intervene. The rogue cop was indicted, convicted and, now, awaiting sentencing.