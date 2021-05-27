COVID Case, Hospitalization Rates Below Key Targets in County

Public Health says wear masks a bit longer: King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued a directive strongly urging residents to continue wearing a face mask in indoor public settings, whether or not they are vaccinated. The directive, provided for in state law, acknowledges the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) national level guidelines released last week but takes into account King County’s local COVID-19 infection situation, a step provided for in the CDC action. Dr. Duchin’s directive asks that masking continues for a little while longer, until local case rates and hospitalizations come down further, and vaccination rates are higher. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that businesses that serve the public continue policies to ensure customers and employees wear masks indoors. Duchin says, “We have no way to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that.”