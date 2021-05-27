Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

COVID Case, Hospitalization Rates Below Key Targets in County

By News
vashonbeachcomber.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Health says wear masks a bit longer: King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued a directive strongly urging residents to continue wearing a face mask in indoor public settings, whether or not they are vaccinated. The directive, provided for in state law, acknowledges the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) national level guidelines released last week but takes into account King County’s local COVID-19 infection situation, a step provided for in the CDC action. Dr. Duchin’s directive asks that masking continues for a little while longer, until local case rates and hospitalizations come down further, and vaccination rates are higher. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that businesses that serve the public continue policies to ensure customers and employees wear masks indoors. Duchin says, “We have no way to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that.”

www.vashonbeachcomber.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Vashon, WA
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Cdc#Food Security#Cdc#Seattle King County#King County Health#Phskc#The Vashon Food Bank#Medical Reserve Corps#Eoc#Sea Mar#Vashon Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."