It Will Be Election Day Before You Know It

This week, the shadow of national politics and polarization continued to loom over the country. Congress is debating the formation of a special commission to investigate the events surrounding the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol Building insurgency. The Justice Department is challenging a lower court judge’s order to release a memo apparently clarifying the exact extent of election meddling and Trump administration ties to Russia in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. It’s all as dizzying as it’s always been, which has seemed to be the case for quite some time.

