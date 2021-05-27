Angels' Shohei Ohtani scratched from pitching start because of traffic, will DH instead

Some of you probably opted out of watching this game when you heard it was Shohei Ohtani vs. the Mariners’ bullpen. That’s a totally fair choice to make. The Angels are blessed with not one but two generational talents, and it’s okay to be annoyed by that, and it’s okay to wonder where the Mariners’ next generational talent is, or if they used up all their Sodo Mojo back before the current generation of fans was even born. I’ve been thinking a lot about time lately—having a year slip by while you’re inside the house during a global pandemic will do that to you—and it’s frustrating to feel like the Mariners are standing still, have been standing still, while around them different teams have surged and fallen and made big signings and had major breakouts. It’s frustrating to feel like the Mariners are constantly a corner team in the shadows while other teams tower above them in prominence and star power. It is fair to wonder where the Mariners’ next great “Junior” will come from in an age of them (Tatís, Acuña, Guerrero), when they’ll have a moderate free agency signing turn into a superstar, when they’ll have players whose faces are featured regularly in MLB’s promotional materials. It is especially fair to wonder this when facing the team that employs Mike Trout, on a night when Shohei Ohtani is both the starting pitcher and batting in the two-hole, and you already can see the headlines on MLB’s main page or the teaser on Quick Pitch, and the Mariners are starting Robert Dugger and their second baseman in the nine-hole.