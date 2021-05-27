Angels' Shohei Ohtani scratched from pitching start because of traffic, will DH instead

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. — Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was supposed to be the team’s starting pitcher Thursday against the Oakland A’s. Then traffic got in the way. A car accident on the Bay Bridge forced Ohtani and several other Angels players to ride the BART subway system from their San Francisco hotel to the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Ohtani’s arrival was delayed too much for him to go through his normal pre-start routine, so he will serve as the designated hitter Thursday and take the mound on Friday instead.

