Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

There'll be no physical BlizzCon this year, confirms Blizzard

Videogamer.com
 18 days ago

Blizzard has confirmed that there won't be an in-person BlizzCon event in 2021, with the usual annual festival taking another year off from having a physical presence thanks mainly to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement on the BlizzCon website, executive producer of the event Saralyn Smith wrote: "Building...

www.videogamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Blizzconline#Overwatch 2#Pvp#Esports Pros#Diablo Ii#Event#November#Reveal#February#Festival#Artists#Hosts#Entertainers#Executive Producer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Premium Edition Games Confirms New Switch Physical Editions, Teases Cathedral

There are quite a few limited edition game distributors in the Switch market, with the enthusiasm of the collector's market allowing eShop titles to find an additional audience - and a valued extra source of revenue. There are some well-known big players in this area, but Premium Edition Games is a smaller organisation that emerged last year and seems to be slowly growing into a solid outlet.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy confirmed for PC and consoles later this year

After teasing what many of us believed to be a Crysis 2 remaster last week, Crytek has now revealed that it'll actually be releasing the entire three-game shooter series as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy later this year. The collection will comprise of remastered versions of all three games including last...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Blizzard Will Launch Crossplay Into Overwatch ‘Soon’

Overwatch is one of the pioneers in the team-based multiplayer FPS genre as a ‘hero shooter’ that truly set the tone for many other games in the industry. Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch in 2016 and the game has only risen in popularity since then, including eSports via the Overwatch League. With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, Blizzard Entertainment has endeavored to listen to the feedback of fans and implement changes that would genuinely change the game for the better. Recently, there has been a stark increase in the idea of crossplay between PC and consoles, especially from Microsoft with their Xbox Game Pass and Activision who have introduced crossplay into the Call of Duty franchise very successfully. Therefore, it was only a matter of time until Blizzard took the initiative in Overwatch. Today, via press release, Blizzard have confirmed that crossplay will be coming to Overwatch ‘soon’ utilizing the power of Battle.net.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Empire of Angels IV release date confirmed, physical pre-orders open

Eastasiasoft has confirmed the console release dates for the all-female tactics RPG Empire of Angels IV. The game is now scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One digitally on June 23. The Nintendo Switch version follows the next day on June 24. Physical editions are expected to start shipping in July; pre-orders are open now at Playasia.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Trek to Yomi Trailer Reveals a Cinematic Sidescroller Set in Feudal Japan

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic, Akira Kurosawa-inspired samurai game coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog along with publisher Devolver Digital revealed the game as part of E3 2021. Though fans online were quick to compare Trek to Yomi to Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima, it seems this indie action game will offer a sidescrolling experience that is a bit more linear. Still, though, its announcement trailer certainly sets the tone well. Watch it for yourself below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Launches on September 23

At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that Diablo 2: Resurrected, the remastered and updated version of the beloved action RPG, is launching on September 23. A specific release date was previously unconfirmed. The new trailer also shows off some new gameplay, and it continues to look slick in all the right ways. Check it out below.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed

After a delay that saw the game being pushed out of its original November 2020 launch window, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have today revealed finally shown off more of Halo Infinite. The next installment in the long-running shooter still doesn't have a specific release date, but it will be arriving for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC later this holiday season.
Video GamesAndroid Authority

Our favorite E3 2021 game announcements and trailers so far

It's still early, but here are the must-see trailers and announcements so far. At long last, E3 2021 is finally underway. This year’s edition is all-digital, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t chock-full of exciting new game trailers and hardware. Plus, it means we can all enjoy the show from the comfort of our own homes.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

New Psychonauts 2 trailer shown at Xbox and Bethesda E3 stream

Few people played Psychonauts back when it released on the original Xbox in 2005. Those who did play the game lauded it as an underrated gem, and it garnered a significant cult following over time. Fan demand eventually grew to such an extent that Double Fine Productions sought to develop Psychonauts 2, a sequel that has hyped up fans ever since its announcement. This hype will no doubt continue to grow, as the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase revealed a new trailer for Psychonauts 2. The trailer confirmed the game will come to PC and Xbox Game Pass on August 25.
Video Gameshorrorgeeklife.com

E3 2021: ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ Confirmed

During their E3 2021 conference, Bethesda and Xbox announced the much anticipated sequel to 2019 game The Outer Worlds. Titled The Outer Worlds 2, the game got a very… honest… announce trailer during the conference. The game will be developed by Obsidian Entertainment, who previously developed 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, also published by Bethesda Softworks.
Video Gamesdnyuz.com

Nintendo leaks new Mario + Rabbids game on its own website

Ubisoft’s Mario and Rabbids crossover turn-based strategy game is getting a sequel, according to Nintendo’s website. The unannounced game is currently listed on its own page as “Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope” together with some key art, three screenshots, and a release date of 2022. Ubisoft’s E3 press conference...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase Recap

In case you missed it, here's a recap of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. Todd Howard opened the show with the first in-game teaser for Starfield. One of the most anticipated releases for the new generation of consoles, the trailer showcased what fans can expect from Bethesda's new universe. The game's release date was also announced for Nov. 11, 2022 as an Xbox exclusive.
Video GamesSiliconera

Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced

Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Square Enix revealed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at the end of the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents. The goal is to go with your Warriors of Light to kill Chaos. It will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022. A PS5 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is “coming soon.”
Video GamesThe Beat

Gearbox Entertainment talks Wonderlands, Homeworld 3 and more in E3 Showcase

Gearbox Entertainment dropped a 30-minute E3 Showcase on Saturday. Although half was dominated by Gearbox head Randy Pitchford strutting around the Budapest set of the forthcoming Borderlands film, we were offered some interesting snippets on forthcoming games from the publisher. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which was first announced during the Summer...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Brutal Action

Devolver Digital’s E3 shows are always an enjoyable romp, and to kick off their E3 2021 Direct, they showcased another new gameplay trailer of Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming first person shooter Shadow Warrior 3. The shooter is continuing to look brutal and packed with frantic action, and traversal, shooting, and melee combat seem to be coming together rather nicely in the game’s accelerated action. Take a look at it below.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and more

Day two of E3 2021 is about to commence and Xbox did not disappoint. The company did not shy away from playing up the Bethesda partnership, with renowned game designer, Todd Howard kicking things off with Starfield. From there, we learned that Bethesda is upping the number of games available in Xbox Game Pass from 10 to 30, including Fallout 76 and Doom Eternal.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight Game Releases for Xbox, PS4, Switch in 2021

Game development company Orbital Express and publisher Playism announced during the Wholesome Direct livestream on Saturday that nocras' Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight game will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2021. The adventure game launched for PC via Steam and GOG on April 14. It is...