There'll be no physical BlizzCon this year, confirms Blizzard

Overwatch is one of the pioneers in the team-based multiplayer FPS genre as a ‘hero shooter’ that truly set the tone for many other games in the industry. Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch in 2016 and the game has only risen in popularity since then, including eSports via the Overwatch League. With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, Blizzard Entertainment has endeavored to listen to the feedback of fans and implement changes that would genuinely change the game for the better. Recently, there has been a stark increase in the idea of crossplay between PC and consoles, especially from Microsoft with their Xbox Game Pass and Activision who have introduced crossplay into the Call of Duty franchise very successfully. Therefore, it was only a matter of time until Blizzard took the initiative in Overwatch. Today, via press release, Blizzard have confirmed that crossplay will be coming to Overwatch ‘soon’ utilizing the power of Battle.net.