Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut

Rainbow merch for June is great, but here’s how Mickey could make the parks more magical and welcoming for LGBTQ+ guests every day of the year. Walt Disney World walks a fine line to please all guests while not aggravating its core, often conservative fan base. In years past, June meant quietly rolling out a handful of rainbow t-shirts and keychains with a wink-wink vibe. Small signs with small fonts detailed the philanthropic annual donation of $100,000 to GLSEN, but as soon as June 30 became July 1, the signs were taken down and the same merchandise was dispersed and shuffled around gift shops as general rainbow gear. As a queer Disney fan, it often feels like Mickey takes one step forward and two steps back.