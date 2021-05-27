Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut

castleinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disneys ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration Anthem Debut. Several stars have made their way to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA after a year of being closed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Grammy Award winning recording artist and actress Brandy spent a magical day in Disneyland Park to celebrate her new song, Starting Now . Disney has shared that ‘The Ultimate...

castleinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Princess#Grammy Awards#Covid#Ultimate#Song#Stars#Disneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Disneyland
News Break
Grammy
Related
Lifestylethrillgeek.com

Disneyland Celebrates Grand Opening of Avengers Campus

Super Heroes assembled to celebrate the momentous dedication of Avengers Campus Wednesday night in an epic ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park. Teaming up with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and more, Disney CEO Bob Chapek unveiled the new land, which opens to the public at the Disneyland Resort on June 4, 2021.
MinoritiesFodorsTravel

The Problem With Disney Parks’ Pride Celebration

Rainbow merch for June is great, but here’s how Mickey could make the parks more magical and welcoming for LGBTQ+ guests every day of the year. Walt Disney World walks a fine line to please all guests while not aggravating its core, often conservative fan base. In years past, June meant quietly rolling out a handful of rainbow t-shirts and keychains with a wink-wink vibe. Small signs with small fonts detailed the philanthropic annual donation of $100,000 to GLSEN, but as soon as June 30 became July 1, the signs were taken down and the same merchandise was dispersed and shuffled around gift shops as general rainbow gear. As a queer Disney fan, it often feels like Mickey takes one step forward and two steps back.
TravelInside the Magic

Want to Visit Avengers Campus? Check Out These Disney Park Dates

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort officially celebrated the new Marvel land, Avengers Campus, located inside Disney California Adventure. New Disney theme park milestones were made as Disney showcased new and innovative ways Guests will be able to experience the MCU, such as the opportunity of encountering Sam Wilson — the new Captain America from the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in June at Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Bob Jacobs. We’re back with a list of offbeat (and not-so-offbeat) holidays this June and suggestions about how to observe them while at Walt Disney World – because we all know how special the holidays are, especially when you celebrate them at Walt Disney World! (You may Google these, but we promise we are not making them up.)
TravelInside the Magic

Ultimate Guide to Downtown Disney at Disneyland

Simba Parking Lot- There are a few ways to access the Downtown Disney District depending on where you are located at the Disneyland Resort. If you are visiting the district for the day, you can utilize the resort’s Simba Parking lot that is located off West Katella. Harbor Entrance. Downtown...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Disney Wish Virtual Deck Party Celebration Continues

Disney creators continue to share their excitement and clever ways to celebrate all things Disney Wish on social media after the content filled Virtual Deck Party on May 14th. Recently highlighted on Disney Parks Blog , many took to Instagram to share their clever ideas, including culinary delights, fashionable outfits, and party throwing flair. A post shared by dasrozo family | california...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

#DisneyCreators Celebrate the Disney Wish at Home

Hopefully youve seen all the exciting updates related to the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet: the Disney Wish , which sets sail in summer 2022! In case you missed it, the Disney Parks Blog kicked off the first ever virtual deck party to help ring in the news. We even shared how some of our creator friends celebrated the Disney Wish at home, and today were pleased to highlight a...
TravelCNET

Disneyland's Avengers Campus opens Friday: How to get tickets to the Disney parks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The newest area of Disneyland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed Avengers Campus, will be launching on Friday, after the theme parks reopened in April for California residents more than a year after closing its gates due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.
Orlando, FL10NEWS

Everything you need to know about Disney World's new Halloween celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is back at Walt Disney World with an after-hours event that will supply family-friendly frights for 23 nights at the Florida theme park. Disney's Magic Kingdom will serve as your "ghost host" for its "Boo Bash" celebration running on select nights from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31. The limited capacity event is separately ticketed, meaning admission to the park does not mean you are able to attend Boo Bash.
Lifestyled23.com

The Mystery of Disneyland Park’s Jungle Cruise Squid

Lions, tigers, and…squids? Find out how the original Jungle Cruise at Disneyland almost featured a rather unconventional creature in its enigmatic rivers. In the early 1950’s, Walt Disney dreamed of a way to bring his Academy Award®-winning True-Life Adventures documentary series into his newest and most ambitious project, Disneyland, hoping to build a river cruise with real live animals lining its banks. To herd this Jungle Cruise concept together, Walt Disney enlisted production designer Harper Goff, who had recently worked on a True-Life Adventures short film for Walt, for which he created lavish storyboards outlining an epic undersea adventure. Walt loved his artwork so much that the project evolved into the 1954 feature film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Walt’s most ambitious live-action film to date.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Celebrate Dad With a Fishing Excursion at Walt Disney World

There are so many incredible ways to pass the time at Walt Disney World resort but with Fathers Day just around the corner, we wanted to tell you about Take Me Fishing !.For nearly a decade, take me fishing has be helping create magical memories on Disneys waterways! This one of a kind experience is the perfect combination of the tranquility of fishing with a big dose of Disney magic! Part of...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Tips for Celebrating your Birthday at Disney World

Tip: Everywhere you visit, your resort, dining or spa reservationbe sure to let them know you will be celebrating your birthday! Why? Because people who are celebrating their birthdays are often treated to something special. 180 days out from the big day make sure to head online or call to book a reservation at your favorite Disney Dining location! As you probably already know the popular spots...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

One FL Theme Park Debuts Fireworks – When Will Disney?

Since Disney World reopened its door after a few months of closure caused by the pandemic, they have yet to bring back their iconic nighttime fireworks displays. Today, however, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that they will debut brand new fireworks. That means Busch Gardens is the first Central Florida theme park to bring back a full fireworks show! Related: Top Tips To Keep Your Phone...
Moviescastleinsider.com

Celebrate All Things “Loki” at the Disney Parks

Its official, Loki has arrived and the first two episodes of his new series on Disney+ are now available to watch! You wont want to miss this incredible Marvel series which currently has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It features the God of Mischief as he steps out of Thors shadow and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Disney parks have come up a handful of some pretty...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Stars Visit Disney Theme Parks

The love for Disney Parks is universal! Celebrities are just as obsessed with Disney World and Disneyland as anyone else, as evidenced by their professions and visits to the theme parks. “I grew up in Orange County, so I grew up going to Disneyland all the time,” Milo Ventimiglia explained...
Minoritiesreel360.com

Disney Pride: New DCappella video celebrates This is Me

Director Nina Kramer, SixTwentySix Productions, and Disney DCappella have created an incredible and inclusive music video celebrating the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in a series of mini vignettes within the music video, set to the song This Is Me for Disney’s Pride Spot. DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier...