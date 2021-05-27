Cancel
Contract Signings Fall as the Market Awaits More Inventory

magazine.realtor
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lack of inventory continued to chip away at pending home sales last month, but the home-buying craze is still going strong. The National Association of REALTORS®’ Pending Home Sales Index—a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings—fell 4.4% month-over-month in April. Still, pending home sales are up nearly 52% compared to a year ago. However, NAR notes that the year-over-year comparison is skewed since it’s from a time when pandemic-related shutdowns prompted home sales to dip to all-time lows.

magazine.realtor
