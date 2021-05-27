Contract Signings Fall as the Market Awaits More Inventory
The lack of inventory continued to chip away at pending home sales last month, but the home-buying craze is still going strong. The National Association of REALTORS®’ Pending Home Sales Index—a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings—fell 4.4% month-over-month in April. Still, pending home sales are up nearly 52% compared to a year ago. However, NAR notes that the year-over-year comparison is skewed since it’s from a time when pandemic-related shutdowns prompted home sales to dip to all-time lows.magazine.realtor