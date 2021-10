Are you planning attend College of Western Idaho during the 2022-2023 academic year? If so, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open. Completing your FAFSA gives you access to more than $120 billion in Federal Student Aid from the U.S. Department of Education to help pay for college, and we are ready and here to help you along the way!

