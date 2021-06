The lead item on the agenda for the June 21 Great Barrington Selectboard meeting was meant to be a public hearing on whether to issue a special permit to Kenneth Alpart of 250 Long Pond Road for the operation of up to 15 large events per year on his ridge-top property. In fact, as fed-up neighbors have recently pointed out to the town, Alpart has already been operating the property as a de facto party house. Indeed, by his own admission, 250 Long Pond has been a publicly advertised commercial event space for the past nine years.