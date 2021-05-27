Bravehearts Escape Nashua With a Win, 9th Inning Controversy
In the first road game of the season for Worcester, the Bravehearts escaped with a 5-4 win against Nashua. In the ninth inning in the 5-4 game Trey Ciulla-Hill (Stonehill) hit a ball deep to centerfield. After an original ruling of a home run to tie the game, it was decided after an umpire discussion the ball bounced off of the wall in fair play, ultimately ruling a double. The Bravehearts managed to throw Ciulla-Hill out at home later in the inning to hold on for the win.www.golocalworcester.com