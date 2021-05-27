Cancel
Shelburne holds Memorial Day ceremony May 31

Shelburne holds its Memorial Day ceremony at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jason Galipeau, a Shelburne native. Galipeau is a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, University of Vermont, St. Michael’s College, the Academy of Military Science, and the Air Command Staff College.

#Memorial Day#University Of Vermont#Shelburne#St Michael S College#158th Medical Group
