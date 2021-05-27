Shelburne holds Memorial Day ceremony May 31

PROVINCETOWN — Memorial Day was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Motta Monument on Winslow Street. The presentation of colors was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Station Provincetown, and the Provincetown Police Department. The opening and closing prayers were offered by the Rev. Terry Pannell of St. Mary of the Harbor Church. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chloe-Marie Osowski. Both the national anthem and "Amazing Grace" were sung by Denise Russell. The placing of a memorial wreath at the Motta Monument was conducted by Thomas Steele, the local commander of the American Legion, and Thomas Osowski, local adjutant of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A ceremonial volley was conducted; taps was played by Michael Coelho, and a "Thank You" was addressed to attendees by resident Jim Keefe.