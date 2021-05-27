Cancel
Gene research on brassicas provides potential for making better crops

Science Daily
 22 days ago

Scientists have used gene technology to understand more about the make-up of the evolution of brassicas - paving the way for bigger and more climate resilient yields from this group of crops that have been grown for thousands of years. FULL STORY. The research -- by the University of York...

#Genome Research#Genetic Diversity#Genes#The University Of York#Chair Of Plant Genomics#Cnap#The Department Of Biology#Swede
