Over the course of its 40-year history, the San Antonio Museum of Art has developed an expansive 30,000-object collection that represents human creation and experience from across thousands of years and from cultures spread across six continents. In its upcoming exhibition, "40 Years, 40 Stories: Treasures and New Discoveries from SAMA's Collection," SAMA will present works from the collection that are currently held in storage and that have been selected by members of the Museum's curatorial team as works of particular personal interest, inspiration, and fascination.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO