Allen County, IN

County Board of Commissioners meeting canceled – 5/28/2021

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Board of Commissioners legislative session scheduled for tomorrow, May 28, 2021, has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is Friday, June 4, 2021. Return to the AroundFortWayne home page.

