FWFD: Fatal house fire, Paulding Road

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 900 block of East Paulding Road late this afternoon. The first arriving unit reported smoke coming from the second-floor window and attic area. Firefighters entered the structure to extinguish the fire and search for occupants. One occupant was found inside of the house but had perished prior to the Fire Department’s arrival. Firefighters extinguished the fire and determined that no other occupants were inside of the home.