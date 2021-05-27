Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps recap: South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 3 – 5/26/2021

aroundfortwayne.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHits Pile Up and Pitching Impresses, But TinCaps Fall. South Bend, Indiana (May 26, 2021) – Despite a stellar pitching performance from right-handed starter Moises Lugo, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped the second game of the series to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 5-3, at Four Winds Field on Wednesday night.

aroundfortwayne.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Espinoza
Person
Chase Strumpf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Fielder#Tincaps Fall South Bend#The South Bend Cubs#Ryan Jensen Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne FC loses to Flint City

Three goals after halftime lifted the Flint City Bucks to a 3-0 USL League Two victory over Fort Wayne FC Friday night at Kettering University’s Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint, Mich. Fort Wayne (0-3-2) kept the defending USL League Two champions off the scoreboard through the first half, but Flint...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne FC faces defending champions

The expansion side gets its first crack at the defending champions tonight, as Fort Wayne FC returns to USL League Two play, traveling to Flint, Michigan, to take on the Flint City Bucks at Kettering University's Historic Atwood Stadium. Both clubs used late dramatics to gain points in their last...
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

TinCaps tickets going on sale for remainder of 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) — Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are set to go on sale Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. As Parkview Field’s capacity increases, the team also has announced additional Fireworks Nights, Theme Nights, and more. For fans who had purchased...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Bat Cats Weekly Recap 6/2-6/5

After having the season opener rained out on Tuesday against the Sunflower Seeds, The Great Bend Bat Cats took care of business this past week, sweeping the five game series against the Seeds. The Bat Cats started off with a 17-2 and 5-0 victories against the Seeds down at Cheney, before opening the home stretch with an 8-5, 6-1 sweep on Friday. The Bat Cats had the most trouble against the Seeds in Saturday’s 9-inning game, but the Bat Cats would pull away in the late innings to secure the sweep with a 12-5 decision.
Wisconsin Statewsbtradio.com

South Bend Cubs post home win over Wisconsin, 7-5

South Bend’s comeback victories have become a routine this year, especially at Four Winds Field. Today the Cubs decided to start that process early. Wisconsin struck first, after an RBI single from Thomas Dillard plated the Timber Rattler shortstop David Hamilton in the first inning. But South Bend got the run back in the second, on Matt Burch’s first hit for South Bend. Burch took an 0-1 pitch deep into right field for a standup double that scored Yonathan Perlaza from first.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 6/5/2021: Postponed Due to Rain

This was a back and forth affair, and a bullpen game to boot. Tyler Gilbert pitched 2.2 innings, with three runs allowed on two hits and two walks, while striking out fair. Keury Mella relieved Gilbert with two outs and the bases loaded, and allowed all three runs to score. Reno’s offense answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Mella allowed two runs (one unearned) on four hits and a walk in his two innings of work. Matt Gage relieved Mella with one on and two outs, promptly allowing a homerun and allowing that inherited run to score. Gage actually struck out two batters despite getting just one out, thanks to a wild pitch on his strikeout that allowed the batter to reach base. That wild pitch would be a costly mistake, as two more runs scored when the inning would have otherwise ended already. Altogether, Gage pitched .1 innings, with three runs allowed on three hits(with a 2B and HR allowed), a wild pitch, no walks, and a pair of strikeouts. Nick Gardewine had a much more productive outing, pitching a scoreless and hitless inning, though he walked a pair of batters, while striking out one. Sam Moll’s inning was a mixed bag, as he struck out three batters, but allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, and gave up a tow run home run. Carlos Navas and Cameron Gann both pitched a scoreless inning with a pair of strike outs, no walks, and a lone hit allowed by Navas.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne FC gets 1st win for franchise

Fort Wayne FC finally found its footing in USL League Two play, knocking off Toledo Villa FC, 3-1, at Paul Hotmer Field at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday. Pep Casas scored for Fort Wayne (1-4-2) in the 35th minute as the visitors took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Joe Kouadio gave FWFC a two-goal lead in the 68th minute.
Fort Bend County, TXClick2Houston.com

Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Fall Wrap

THE EAGLES ENTERED THIS SEASON UNDER NEW HEAD COACH ALEX EDWARDS, WHO HAD COME OVER FROM EPISCOPAL. FBCA MADE THE PLAYOFFS AND WON ITS OPENING ROUND MATCH AGAINST THE GENEVA SCHOOL OF BOERNE. THE WIN PUSHED THE EAGLES INTO THE AREA ROUND, WHERE THEY FELL SHORT TO EVENTUAL TAPPS 5A STATE CHAMPION ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL VICTORIA.
Lansing, MISouth Bend Tribune

Game 26: South Bend Cubs sneak by Lansing, 5-4

LANSING, Mich. — The South Bend Cubs scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to power past the Lansing Lugnuts, 5-4, in Minor League Baseball action on Thursday night in Lansing, Mich. South Bend narrowed the Lugnuts' lead to a single run after scoring three in the...
Fort Wayne, INEvening Star

Captains down Fort Wayne Friday

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake Country Captains 8-5 Friday night at Parkview Field. The Captains scored four runs in the first inning and took a 7-0 lead after three and a half innings. The TinCaps made a comeback, starting with three runs in the sixth, but they could not come all the way back.
South Bend, INPosted by
South Bend Digest

Trending local sports in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in South Bend sports. For more stories from the South Bend area, click here.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Captains lose to TinCaps, 5-4, in 10 innings

Fort Wayne's Justin Lopez drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the 10th inning, and the host TinCaps beat the Captains, 5-4, on June 10. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Lake County (17-16). The Captains tied the game at 4-4 with two outs in...
MLBwcn247.com

TCU promotes former MLB pitcher Saarloos as new head coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former big league pitcher Kirk Saarloos is TCU’s new head baseball coach. Saarloos was promoted after being the pitching coach for the Horned Frogs the past nine seasons. That stretch included four consecutive trips to the College World Series. Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left after 18 seasons last week to become coach at Texas A&M. Saarloos was also the recruiting coordinator for the Horned Frogs. Saarloos pitched for the Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds over seven big-league seasons from 2002-07.
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Iowa State track and cross country parts ways with Martin Smith

Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard is "parting ways" with director of track and field and cross country Martin Smith, the school announced on Wednesday. Smith will be replaced by assistant coach Jeremy Sudbury on an interim basis. "I've decided that we needed new leadership in the program going forward,"...
MLBnumberfire.com

Houston's Chas McCormick starting in right field on Tuesday night

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will make his 37th outfield appearance after Kyle Tucker was given a breather against right-hander Kyle Gibson. numberFire's models project McCormick to 10.0 score FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.