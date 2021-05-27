Cancel
Stoughton, WI

Baseball: Stoughton swept by Edgewood

By Mark Nesbitt Sports editor
 19 days ago

Facing two of the top three teams in the Badger South Conference proved to be a challenge for the Stoughton High School baseball team last week. The Vikings committed eight errors in losing two games to Monona Grove 15-2 on Tuesday, May 18, at Fireman’s Park in Cottage Grove and 10-0 on Thursday, May 20, at Stoughton High School. Madison Edgewood then bashed 30 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Vikings on Saturday, May 22, in Stoughton. In the first game of the twinbill, the Crusaders knocked off the Vikings 20-3 in five innings. In the second game of the doubleheader, Edgewood beat Stoughton 12-2.

