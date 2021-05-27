Baseball: Stoughton swept by Edgewood

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball and softball teams traveled south for a matinee at West Burlington Wednesday. The Raven baseball team was beaten 9-6. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, Hillcrest built an early 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and a single tally in the second thanks to an RBI single from London Schrock that scored Noah Miller. In the second, Miller scored again, this time on a wild pitch. The Falcons got back in it in their second inning, batting all the way through the order and scoring five times on two hits and a Hillcrest error to go up 5-3. The back and forth continued in the third with John Hughes and Liam Schrock scoring for the Ravens to tie the game at five. West Burlington counter punched again in the fourth with three runs and added another in the sixth to go up 9-5. The Ravens got a solo homer from Luke Schrock in the seventh but in the end it wasn’t enough. After the game, Raven head coach Danny Hershberger talked about the success early in the game and what he saw as the difference down the stretch. “Early we got guys on base and timely hits to bring them in. Lately we have been hitting the ball hard and we continued to do that today. I thought the difference was that they had hits and found gaps. We had a lot of loud outs on balls that we hit right at them. Credit them for the win.”