Foxconn in Talks to Buy Stake in Malaysia's DNeX -Report

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Taiwanese firm Foxconn Technology Co Ltd is in talks to acquire a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing a bid for a semiconductor maker DNeX now owns, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. It said Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple's...

money.usnews.com
#Semiconductor Industry#Strategic Partners#Advanced Manufacturing#Dnex Report#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Taiwanese#Foxconn Technology Co Ltd#Malaysian#Bloomberg#Silterra Malaysia#Chinese
