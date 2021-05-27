Foxconn in Talks to Buy Stake in Malaysia's DNeX -Report

If you’re looking for profitability here, turn away. Oatly CEO Toni Petersson says the maker of oat milk is prioritizing growth over hitting the green for now. “If the company’s priorities are between growth and profitability, it is always going to be growth for us,” said Petersson, who took his business public via an IPO in May, and has grown his business to encompass products such as plant-based yogurt and ice cream. Having made millions in 2020 by striking deals putting its oat-based milk directly in coffee shops and selling consumers on its sustainability as a product, the company, backed by the likes of Blackstone and Oprah Winfrey, has also fattened shareholder’s wallets since its public debut. Oatly’s stock has risen nearly 59% since its IPO, valuing the business at about $16.3 billion.