COLLECTION: Congrats to Class of '21 grads, top students listed by school

Jessi Walton is the daughter of Richard and Molly Walton. She made high honors for four years, was the class secretary for three years and on student council for three. She was in the musical for four years. She was a part of the Interact Club for four years, yearbook for one year, academic games participant for four years and National Honor Society member for two years — vice president her senior year. She was on Student Voice for three years and was the class secretary. She made it to the state level for Distinguished Young Women, was prom queen her senior year, and was named New Brighton Rotary Club Student of the Month.