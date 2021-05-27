Cancel
Education

COLLECTION: Congrats to Class of '21 grads, top students listed by school

Chippewa Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to the Class of '21. Here are seniors and top students sent in from schools and published in the Herald. Share your graduation photos by sending them to letters@chippewa.com.

chippewa.com
Education
Lake Stevens, WAHeraldNet

Jude Jackson changed schools, went to the top of his class

Earlier this month, Jude Jackson graduated from Crossroads High School with honors and as the valedictorian. As the first person in his family to graduate from high school, Jackson describes the achievement as “surreal.”. In his graduation speech — delivered as a Dr. Seuss-style poem — Jackson told fellow graduates...
Educationmoabsunnews.com

Congrats to Eliana Dominguez and Emma Knudsen: Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School May Students of the Month

Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School staff named seventh-grader Eliana Dominguez and eighth-grader Emma Knudsen the May Students of the Month. Hardworking, curious and caring are just a few of the great qualities that describe Eliana Dominguez. School staff says that she does her best and will ask questions if she needs help or wants to know more about something. She has an adventurous side and isn't afraid to face her fears. Eliana also shows responsibility and a willingness to help others. She is a little shy and has a great laugh. Eliana likes to draw and paint and loves to cook. She only has brothers and she loves them very much. Eliana wants to go to law school and become a lawyer. We are excited for her and what her future holds. Eliana’s advice to others is: “With hard work and great effort, we can get somewhere better!”
Oregon Statemycentraloregon.com

OSU-Cascades Lists ’21 Top Students

Oregon State University – Cascades has announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Student Awards. The annual awards are among the top honors given by faculty to OSU-Cascades students and recognize outstanding academic achievement and contributions to each degree program’s field of study. The undergraduate recipients and their fields of...
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Letter: Congrats South Class of 2021!

As a Grosse Pointe South alumna, I’d like to say a heartfelt congratulations to this year’s new graduates, and to remind you that you have earned your diploma from a great school. That said, there were thoughts shared in the “Dear 2021” commencement address on Monday, June 7, that painted...
High SchoolPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Life After High School: Event For Crossroads Students & Grads

The time has come; you are graduating high school. It's one of the biggest milestones of your life thus far. You have mixed feelings; on the one hand, you're so excited to be OUT OF THAT SCHOOL. No more waking up at ungodly hours sitting at your desk in classes that seem to drag on forever. On the other hand, that's it; no more being with friends for the majority of your day, no more sitting at the same lunch table you've sat at for the past four years with some of the same people you've known since kindergarten.
Massachusetts StateLaredo Morning Times

Photos: Families offer congrats to the class of 2021

Families offer congratulations to their graduating seniors. These messages will be printed in the Sunday, June 13 edition of the Express-News. Another milestone has been reached in 2021. You have blessed us with many wonderful memories in Academics and Sports during your young life. We are very proud of these accomplishments and pray that God will continue blessing you in your endeavor to reach the stars with blazing success... so spread your wings and show the world what excellence has to offer with all your competitive, creative and loving spirit. Drew, "Congratulations on all your achievements and contributions with the Class of 2021" - A very proud and thankful Espinoza Family.
EducationNBC Chicago

Set of Triplets Earns Top 3 Spots in Graduating Middle School Class

A set of triplets earned the top three merit-based spots in their graduating middle school class in the Chicago area this spring. Aaron, Brandon and Christopher Williams-Orr were all ranked at the top of their class at Learn 8 Middle School in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood. "This is a...
Tuscaloosa, ALDothan Eagle

UA's top scholar list names local students

TUSCALOOSA — A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s lists...
High SchoolBeaver County Times

New Brighton High School announces top students, graduates

Jessi Walton is the daughter of Richard and Molly Walton. She made high honors for four years, was the class secretary for three years and on student council for three. She was in the musical for four years. She was a part of the Interact Club for four years, yearbook for one year, academic games participant for four years and National Honor Society member for two years — vice president her senior year. She was on Student Voice for three years and was the class secretary. She made it to the state level for Distinguished Young Women, was prom queen her senior year, and was named New Brighton Rotary Club Student of the Month.
Sea Cliff, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Meet North Shore High School’s top two students

The North Shore School District is gearing up to honor the two members of the Viking Class of 2021 who have been named this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian at Thursday’s graduation ceremony at Hofstra University. Each of these students has devoted many long hours and an enormous amount of dedication and hard work to their studies at North Shore to receive this high recognition. The valedictorian of the graduating class is the student with the highest weighted grade point average, while the salutatorian of the class of 2021 has received the second-highest weighted grade point average.
Bristol County, MATaunton Gazette

Meet Bristol Aggie's top 10 students of the class of 2021

Laura Pettey, the valedictorian, of Fall River, is the daughter of Rebecca Pettey and Andrew Pettey. She was an animal science major and an active member of the National Honor Society. She will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall. Laura plans on majoring in Zoology and hopes to work in wildlife rehabilitation.
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Students make most of time at New School | Grads 2021

WATSONVILLE—Seventeen students earned their diplomas at New School in Watsonville this year. Principal Rafael Ramirez said he was “enormously proud” of his graduates, adding that the pandemic brought on extra challenges for staff and students. “But they worked hard and we got through,” Ramirez said. “We’re happy to be able...