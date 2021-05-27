COLLECTION: Congrats to Class of '21 grads, top students listed by school

Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School staff named seventh-grader Eliana Dominguez and eighth-grader Emma Knudsen the May Students of the Month. Hardworking, curious and caring are just a few of the great qualities that describe Eliana Dominguez. School staff says that she does her best and will ask questions if she needs help or wants to know more about something. She has an adventurous side and isn't afraid to face her fears. Eliana also shows responsibility and a willingness to help others. She is a little shy and has a great laugh. Eliana likes to draw and paint and loves to cook. She only has brothers and she loves them very much. Eliana wants to go to law school and become a lawyer. We are excited for her and what her future holds. Eliana’s advice to others is: “With hard work and great effort, we can get somewhere better!”