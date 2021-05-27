Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indie bookstores avoid the worst — so far — from pandemic

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
Courier News
 28 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Through the first year of the pandemic, the country's independent booksellers have — so far — avoided disaster. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association told The Associated Press that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand-new stores and existing stores that had not been part of the independents' trade group. While association CEO Allison K. Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA has tallied only 14 closings in 2021 so far, along with more than 70 last year.

www.couriernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#Aba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
HealthVoice of America

Independent Bookstores Survive the Pandemic, So Far

America’s independent booksellers have, so far, avoided the disaster that many feared would come during the first year of the pandemic. Aaron Beckwith is one of the owners of Capitol Hill Books, a used bookstore located in Washington, D.C. During the pandemic, Capitol Hill Books started a program called “Grab...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Books & Literaturemhpbooks.com

Dave Eggers’ new hardcover will be available in indie bookstores only

Dave Eggers’s new book, The Every? Well, you’ll have to get it at an independent bookstore—that’s the only place it will be available. The Every won’t be available in hardcover for next-day Prime shipping. It’ll only be available at independent bookstores and on McSweeney’s website, the publishing company founded by Eggers. However, the paperback version of The Every will be available on Amazon six weeks after its release.
SocietyTimes Daily

Europe's human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE (AP) — Europe’s main human rights body on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Public HealthSlate

For Immunocompromised People, the Pandemic Is Far From Over

Dr. Lindsay Ryan is passionate about getting people vaccinated. She trains college students to go out into communities and just talk to people about it, listen to their concerns, always with the goal of getting more shots in arms. But this work is hard for her, too, because although the vaccines are highly effective in the vast majority of people, they don’t work on her—she has an autoimmune condition. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Ryan, an emergency department doctor at San Francisco General Hospital and San Francisco VA Medical Center, about what the lifting of pandemic restrictions means to her and the millions like her who are still at risk. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: Turkey announces first local COVID vaccine

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has announced the country’s first local vaccine in development against COVID-19 would be called TURKOVAC. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RetailJust-style.com

US apparel import data – the year so far

Mirroring retail sales patterns, the value of US apparel imports in April 2021 went up by 66% from a year…. Unlimited access to Just Style content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from apparel sourcing and supply chain issues, to emerging markets...
New York City, NYgetalternative.com

The 60 Best Records of 2021 So Far

It has been a wild first half of 2021. Vaccines, a new president, live music returning, and an avalanche of releases that were delayed from 2020. In a couple of days, it will be the NYC mayor election: the largest ranked choice vote in US history (vote Wiley pls). 2021 has also been an especially tough time to be a music blog, but we don’t do this because its easy. We do it because its important, helpful and occasionally fun, and also because we just love music so fucking much. That said, we wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for all of our Patreon supporters, and everyone who enjoys and shares our work. That’s what keeps the site online and the internet wires full of juice.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cuba reports 16 deaths from covid-19, the highest daily figure so far

Havana, Jun 19 (EFE) .- Cuba reported this Saturday 16 deaths from complications derived from covid-19, the highest number of deaths recorded in one day since the start of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, it reported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). The deceased number already 1,148...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar lower

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.37 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
EnvironmentSkagit Valley Herald

'Managed retreat' from climate disasters can reinvent cities so they're better for everyone – and avoid more flooding, heat and fires

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) A.R. Siders, University of Delaware and Katharine Mach, University of Miami. (THE CONVERSATION) June’s record-breaking heat wave left more than 40 million Americans sweltering in temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Some places reached 120...
AsiaThe Decatur Daily

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
TravelTimes Daily

As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets

Air travel can be difficult in the best of times, with cramped planes, screaming babies, flight delays and short tempers. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
EntertainmentTimes Daily

Zimbabwe's Tsitsi Dangarembga wins prestigious German prize

BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize for a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ChinaTimes Daily

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy paper publishes final edition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper published its last edition Thursday after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen as part of China's increasing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
EuropeTimes Daily

The Latest: France adds Russia to list of banned countries

PARIS — France is adding Russia to its “red list” of countries from which travels are banned unless it is for urgent reasons as they are struggling with virus surges and worrisome variants. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...