In the Hatirar area of the Lakhipur constituency of the Cachar district, 4 suspected motorcycle thieves were nabbed by the Sonai police yesterday. The incident happened when Sonai police were informed about 4 suspicious people possessing 4 motorcycles each and were spotted in the Hatirar area by the informants. Sonai police led by OC Manoj Rajbongshi rushed to the scene and detained those 4 suspects in possession of 4 motorcycles each, having no registration or official papers regarding their vehicles.