What started out as a simple cycling trip across the province has become one of the biggest fundraising campaigns for the Lloydminster area in years. Bike for Breakfast, a three-day trip from Lloydminster to Tuffnell Saskatchewan and back by a 10 person team hoping to raise money for local school breakfast programs, is set to begin this afternoon. The fundraising goal was initially set at $200,000, but prior to noon on June 4, it had surpassed $266,000. Organizer Shaun Newman said the results before the event has even taken place have been stunning.