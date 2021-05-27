30 Captions For Your Sister's Wedding, When She's No Longer A Miss, But Always Your Sis

Along with party plans and popping champagne with your mains, your New Year's Eve outfit is important AF. The party itself is a celebratory staple for the holiday, yes, but let’s be real: You know your New Year’s Eve party dress — and all the pics that feature it — are where it's at. Close off the old, tired year and ring in a new one by making a sleigh-worthy fashion statement. Whether you go for something classic like a little black dress or stop traffic in an all-around sparkly ‘fit, your New Year's Eve outfit deserves all the attention and more. Make the moment last longer and ensure everyone gets a good look at your rockin' ensemble by taking a stunning photo. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without some Instagram captions for your New Year's dress pic, ones that scream, “New year, same stunning me.”