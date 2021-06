And most of the time, kitties will agree, there are some moments when two cats are needed to make a situation just right. While society has dubbed felines as aloof solitaires, cat lovers know kitties crave companionship. Not only do cats enjoy the company of their people, many cats thrive with other cats in the home, proving felines aren’t really the loners they’re made out to be. That said, some cats do need a home which allows them to be an only cat. And that’s fine too! In the end, it really comes down to the needs of each individual cat.