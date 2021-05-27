Cancel
Brenham, TX

Four students graduate from Blinn College Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Program

blinn.edu
 22 days ago

Four students have completed Blinn College’s 200-hour Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) Program. Graduates of the program held in Brenham at the A.W. Hodde Jr. Technical Education Center were Madison Garrett, Bryan; Hailey Lanehart, Bryan; Tebryia Page, Giddings; and Amanda Green, College Station. The graduates are now eligible to take...

