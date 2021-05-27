Meet our pets of the week: An Akita mix, a shepherd mix and a horse

Kaitlin from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Willow!. Meet Willow! This goofy girl absolutely loves being in the dog park where she can do zoomies and play in the kiddie pool. Splashing about and zooming around are her favorite pastimes! She also likes playing fetch and tug-o-war with stuffy toys. Willow would love to be the center of attention as the one and only pet in her new home. She also loves being with her people and would do best in a quiet, routine, adult-only home. Willow enjoys exploring in the yards and laying in the grass at HSWM, and would love to have a fenced-in yard of her own to safely play in with her family. This speckled lady is an adorable little juggernaut of energy and love, and we can't wait for the perfect family to find her!