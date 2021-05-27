Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Editor’s Pick: Music on Memorial Day

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Clemente, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Memorial Day#The Sc Times#Insider#Coa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden, Putin say progress made in Geneva but gulfs on issues remain

GENEVA — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from their meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday projecting optimism for future relations despite continued divisions on thorny topics from cyberattacks to human rights abuses. In separate post-summit news conferences, Biden described the tone of the discussions as "good, positive"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, Bolton's lawyer said on Wednesday. The Justice Department also agreed to drop a civil lawsuit...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...