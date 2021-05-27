Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Can horseback riding help with symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

Medical News Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong condition that affects the central nervous system. Medications are available, but physical therapy can also reduce some of the symptoms. Hippotherapy is a type of alternative physical therapy that involves horses. Hippotherapy can have beneficial results as part of a therapy program to engage...

Diseases & Treatments
Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: New Insights

In most cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) begins with a relapsing–remitting course followed by insidious disability worsening that is independent from clinically apparent relapses and is termed secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SMPS). Major differences exist between relapsing–remitting MS (RRMS) and SPMS, especially regarding therapeutic response to treatment. This review provides an overview of the pathology, differentiation, and challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of SPMS. We emphasize the criticality of conversion from a relapsing–remitting to a secondary progressive disease course not only because such conversion is evidence of disability progression, but also because, until recently, treatments that effectively reduced disability progression in relapsing MS were not proven to be effective in SPMS. Clear clinical, imaging, immunological, or pathological criteria marking the transition from RRMS to SPMS have not yet been established. Early identification of SPMS will require tools which, together with the use of appropriate treatments, may result in better long-term outcomes for the population of patients with SPMS.
Xadago Helps to Ease Non-Motor Symptoms Like Apathy, Study Suggests

Known to ease motor fluctuations due to “off periods” in Parkinson’s disease, daily use of Xadago (safinamide) at low dose also appears to significantly decrease such non-motor symptoms as apathy, while improving patients’ sense of motivation and interest over six months, a real-life study reported. The study, “Effects of safinamide...
Perinatal Depression and Anxiety in Women With Multiple Sclerosis

Methods A total of 114,629 pregnant women were included in the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort study (1999–2008). We assessed depression and anxiety by questionnaires during and after pregnancy. Women with MS were identified from national health registries and hospital records and grouped into (1) MS diagnosed before pregnancy (n = 140) or MS diagnosed after pregnancy with (2) symptom onset before pregnancy (n = 98) or (3) symptom onset after pregnancy (n = 308). Thirty-five women were diagnosed with MS in the postpartum period. The reference group (n = 111,627) consisted of women without MS.
Multiple Sclerosis: Chronic White Matter Inflammation Tied to Serum NfL

Findings further support paramagnetic rim lesions as MS biomarker. Paramagnetic rim lesions (PRL), a manifestation of chronic white matter inflammation seen on MRI, were associated with elevated levels of serum neurofilament light chain (NfL), a marker of axonal damage, in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a cross-sectional study found. MS...
Longitudinal Network Changes and Conversion to Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

METHODS: 227 MS patients and 59 healthy controls (HCs) of the Amsterdam MS cohort underwent neuropsychological testing and resting-state fMRI at two time points (time-interval 4.9±0.9 years). At both baseline and follow-up, patients were categorized as cognitively preserved (CP, N=123), mildly impaired (MCI, Z<-1.5 on ≥2 cognitive tests, N=32) or impaired (CI, Z<-2 on ≥2 tests, N=72) and longitudinal conversion between groups was determined. Network function was quantified using eigenvector centrality, a measure of regional network importance, which was computed for individual resting-state networks at both time-points.
Links Explored for ADHD Meds, Externalizing Symptoms, Child Suicidality

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. ADHD medications may moderate the association between externalizing symptoms and risk for suicidality in children. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children with externalizing symptoms, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication treatment is associated with less suicidality, according to a study published online June 4 in JAMA Network Open.
Patient Resources

Poor Sleep After Head Injury Could Point to Dementia Risk. Sleep disorders may increase the odds for dementia in survivors of traumatic brain injury, new research suggests. The study included nearly 713,000 patients who were free of dementia when they were treated for traumatic brain injury (TBI) between 2003 and 2013. The sever...
Parkinson's disease, Lewy bodies, and dementia: What to know

Parkinson’s disease can result in problems with memory and thinking. Lewy bodies are sticky protein lumps that disrupt the normal functions of the brain and may be related to dementia in a person with Parkinson’s disease. Lewy bodies are also a feature of some other brain conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.
Cortical surface thickness, subcortical volumes and disability between races in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 May 19;53:103025. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103025. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The interplay between cortical surface thickness (CTh), subcortical volumes (SCV) and disability in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) is still not clear. OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between CTh, SCV, and disability and investigate...
Self-supervised Lesion Change Detection and Localisation in Longitudinal Multiple Sclerosis Brain Imaging

Longitudinal imaging forms an essential component in the management and follow-up of many medical conditions. The presence of lesion changes on serial imaging can have significant impact on clinical decision making, highlighting the important role for automated change detection. Lesion changes can represent anomalies in serial imaging, which implies a limited availability of annotations and a wide variety of possible changes that need to be considered. Hence, we introduce a new unsupervised anomaly detection and localisation method trained exclusively with serial images that do not contain any lesion changes. Our training automatically synthesises lesion changes in serial images, introducing detection and localisation pseudo-labels that are used to self-supervise the training of our model. Given the rarity of these lesion changes in the synthesised images, we train the model with the imbalance robust focal Tversky loss. When compared to supervised models trained on different datasets, our method shows competitive performance in the detection and localisation of new demyelinating lesions on longitudinal magnetic resonance imaging in multiple sclerosis patients. Code for the models will be made available on GitHub.
Intrathecal Immunoglobulin M synthesis is an independent biomarker for higher disease activity and severity in multiple sclerosis

Ann Neurol. 2021 May 31. doi: 10.1002/ana.26137. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We aimed to determine whether in relapsing multiple sclerosis intrathecal IgM and IgG synthesis are associated with outcomes reflecting inflammatory activity and chronic worsening. METHODS: We compared CSF analysis, clinical and MRI data, and serum neurofilament light chain...
Qynapse reaffirms its commitment to research in Multiple Sclerosis and is pleased to announce new projects to advance research and clinical care for MS patients

BOSTON, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- QYNAPSE Inc., an AI neuroimaging medical technology company, joins the global multiple sclerosis (MS) community in recognition of World MS Day to raise awareness for everyone affected by MS. Emphasizing the World MS Day 2021 theme, MS Connections, Qynapse has been engaged for years in contributing to connect MS patients to MS research, especially in the field of neuroimaging innovation.
Physical activity can help to lessen arthritis symptoms

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, many people have significantly decreased physical activity. According to a recent survey, Americans are sitting four more hours, on average, each day than they did before the pandemic. This can worsen symptoms of arthritis. Physical activity can help to lessen...
Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market (2021-2025) | High Cost of Treatment Could Restrict Opportunities for Stakeholders in Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Multiple sclerosis has long been among the leading cause of neurological disabilities worldwide and the direct and indirect costs associated with it remain a major challenge in the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market. Nonetheless, an uptick in the patients suffering from relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis RRMS) and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) should spur adoption of therapeutics equipment.
Maternal Prenatal Smoking and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Offspring

Ondine S. von Ehrenstein; Xin Cui; Qi Yan; Hilary Aralis; Beate Ritz. We examined associations between maternal smoking and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children in a statewide population-based cohort and sibling-comparison design using California birth records (n = 2,015,104) with information on maternal smoking, demographic factors, and pregnancy (2007–2010). ASD cases (n = 11,722) were identified through California Department of Developmental Services records with diagnoses based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders–IV-TR. We estimated odds ratios for ASD with and without intellectual disability in the full cohort using logistic regression and in a sibling comparison using conditional logistic regression. In the full cohort, the adjusted odds ratio for ASD and maternal smoking 3 months before/during pregnancy compared with nonsmoking was 1.15 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.04, 1.26), and it was similar in cases with (odds ratio = 1.12, 95% CI: 0.84, 1.49) and without intellectual disability (odds ratio = 1.15, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.27). Heavy prenatal smoking (≥20 cigarettes/day in any trimester) was related to an odds ratio of 1.55 (95% CI: 1.21, 1.98). In the sibling comparison, the odds ratio for heavy smoking was similarly elevated but the confidence interval was wide. Our findings are consistent with an increased risk for ASD in offspring of mothers who smoked ≥20 cigarettes/day during pregnancy; associations with lighter smoking were weaker.
Increased risk of fractures in people with cerebral palsy

Using public and private claims from 2016, the research team investigated the timing and location of fractures, along with the risk of fractures in approximately 10 million people with or without cerebral palsy. Next, we compared the critical period of bone health between the general population and them. With cerebral palsy.
Adults With MS, Comorbidities Shoulder Significant Economic, Health Burdens

The study authors hope their findings inform future interventions whose goal is to minimize the comorbidity burden of adults with multiple sclerosis (MS), thereby improving their quality of life and ultimate health outcomes. A recent retrospective, cross-sectional, matched-cohort study investigated how comorbidities may influence the health care spending and physical...
HEALTH COLUMN: Find Relief for Achy Hands and Wrists

LEXINGTON — Peripheral nerves connect your brain and spinal cord to the rest of your body. The peripheral nerves in your arms and hands allow you to move and to feel. But if those nerves become injured, you might start to experience the sensation of “pins and needles” and other unpleasant symptoms.