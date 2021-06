MANCHESTER, NH– Debra Lankford of Lytle has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditionalaged students and working adults.