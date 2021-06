The Kansas City Chiefs’ rebuilt offensive line has been the topic of discussion amongst NFL experts during the offseason. Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach and his staff wasted no time in addressing issues on the offensive line after QB Patrick Mahomes took a lot of hits on the national stage in Super Bowl LV. He made some splashy moves, such as the signing of Joe Thuney and the pre-draft trade for Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. who will play left tackle. Then there were the draft selections of Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, which have also helped to reshape the team’s standard heading into the 2021 season.