The first half of 2021 has seen a resurgence from former World No. 1 Jordan Spieth with eight top-10 finishes through 13 events this year. He's up to No. 19 in the Golfweek/Sagarin world rankings but is still searching for his first major win since the 2017 Open Championship. Below, we look at the 2021 US Open odds for Jordan Spieth and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.