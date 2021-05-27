Cancel
Batavia, NY

Duane Lee Squires

 17 days ago

Duane Lee Squires, 90, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on May 24, 2021. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Paul L. Squires and Nellie Glidden Squires.bHe was a graduate of Batavia High School, Class of 1949 and attended Edison Tech in Rochester, N.Y. He served a four-year apprenticeship in the Bricklayers, Masons, and Plasters International Union and worked in the trade until 1954 when he cofounded Manning and Squires Co., which later became Manning Squires Hennig Co., Inc., and where he presided as president until 1996.

